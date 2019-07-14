U.S. Special Forces Officer killed in Afghanistan

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (ABC4 News) – Sgt. Maj. James G. “Ryan” Sartor, 40, a Special Forces company sergeant major from Teague, Texas, and assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), died Saturday, July 13, 2019, during combat operations in Faryab Province, Afghanistan, according to a U.S. Army Special Operations spokesman.

Lt. Col. Loren Bymer says Sartor was born on Sept. 23, 1978. He joined the Army in June 2001 and was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division as an infantryman. He completed the Special Forces Qualification Course and was assigned to 10th SFG (A) in 2005.

He deployed to Iraq as an infantryman in 2002, and as a Green Beret assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th SFG (A) in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010. He also deployed to Afghanistan with 10th SFG (A) in 2017 and 2019.

“We’re incredibly saddened to learn of Sgt. Maj. James “Ryan” Sartor’s passing in Afghanistan. Ryan was a beloved warrior who epitomized the quiet professional,” said commander of 10th SFG (A), Col. Brian R. Rauen. “He led his Soldiers from the front and his presence will be terribly missed.

Sartor’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Army Achievement Medal, Presidential Unit Citation Award, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Valorous Unit Award with two oak leaf clusters, Meritorious Unit Citation with one oak leaf cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal with six knots, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Iraq Campaign Medal with 4 Campaign Stars, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with numeral 5, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon with numeral 2, NATO Medal, Special Forces Tab, Ranger Tab, Combat Infantryman Badge, Senior Parachutist Badge, and Special Operations Diver Badge.

His posthumous awards include the Purple Heart Medal and Bronze Star Medal.