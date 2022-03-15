SALT LAKE CITY, (ABC4) – Ishaan Rajan, a student at the University of Utah says he is a fan of daylight-saving time and also enjoys the earlier sunrises made possible by switching back to standard time in the winter. Given the choice, he would keep things the way they are.



“I think it makes sense to optimize the daylight sunlight hours in the summer,” said Rajan, “For sure it’s easier to get up when the sun is coming through the window in the morning.”



But a permanent daylight-saving schedule for the state of Utah is something lawmakers like Utah state senator Wayne Harper have been looking forward to for years.



“Most of the people in the state of Utah do not like changing clocks,” said Sen. Harper.



Utah passed legislation in 2020 to make daylight saving time permanent if congress approves it and at least four other western states also get on board. The state is one step closer to making the change, With the U.S. Senate unanimously passing the Sunshine Protection Act which would make daylight saving permanent.

While Sen. Harper says the U.S. House has always been more reluctant to deal with this issue, with pressure from the senate, he feels positive the house will take the bill into serious consideration.



“I would encourage the U.S. House of Representatives to take it up promptly, so the last Sunday change of the clock is the last one that we do,” said Sen. Harper.