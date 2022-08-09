UTAH (ABC4) – Gas prices in the U.S. have finally fallen below $4 per gallon on Tuesday, the first time this number has been seen since March.

GasBuddy reports the average price per gallon in the nation now sits at $3.99, marking a notable drop in record-breaking fuel prices this year.

Drivers saw major pain at the pump when national averages rose above $4 per gallon in March 2022, for the first time since 2008. The soaring prices were caused by a combination of factors including Russia’s war on Ukraine, heightened fuel demand during summer travel and an increasingly tight global supply.

Record prices kept climbing month after month until the last record high of $5.03 per gallon in June left many wondering whether prices would ever return to pre-pandemic levels.

“We’ve never seen anything like 2022 at the pump, highlighted by once-in-a-lifetime events including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which caused myriad imbalances, exacerbated by Russia’s war on Ukraine,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As a result, we’ve seen gas prices behave in ways never witnessed before, jumping from $3 to $5 and now back to $3.99.”

As drivers see a drop in prices this month, Utah drivers are still paying more than the average American, with the average prices in Utah sitting at $4.70 per gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA.

“While the recent drop in gas prices has been most welcomed, the issues that led to skyrocketing prices aren’t completely put to bed, and still could lead prices to eventually climb back up, should something unexpected develop,” explains DeHaan.

Experts recommend utilizing public transport to ease commuting costs or to practice mindful driving habits when out on the road.

Experts at AAA offer these helpful driving tips to minimize fuel usage:

Got a heavy foot? Stop making “jackrabbit” starts or accelerating hard.

Don’t idle. If your car is stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save gas.

Red light coming up? Stop accelerating and let the car coast up to the signal until it’s time to brake.

Don’t waste money on premium fuel unless the manufacturer recommends or requires it.

Remove roof racks and top carriers that can have a major effect on gas mileage.

Take it easy on the air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power needed to operate the air conditioning compressor.

If you have a manual transmission, upshift as soon as you can and save fuel by “skip-shifting” when practical.

Do you have timed traffic lights where you live? Slow down and sync up your vehicle’s speed with the green lights to conserve fuel.

When accelerating, do it smoothly to let the automatic transmission upshift earlier, reducing the engine’s rpm and saving gas in the process.

Keep your tires properly inflated — soft tires mean the car needs to work more than it should. They also make handling more difficult and increase the risk of blowouts in the long run.

To check out GasBuddy’s live tool showing the cheapest gas prices in Utah right now, click here.