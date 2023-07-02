SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Fourth of July is a popular time for camping, swimming, fireworks, and more, but there has been an increase in the number of people injured during this time over the past fifteen years, according to statistics released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

A report released by the CPSC found a significant upward trend in fireworks-related injuries. Between 2006 and 2021, injuries from fireworks increased by 25% in the U.S., according to the report.

Just last year, at least 11 people died and an estimated 10,200 people were injured in fireworks-related incidents, according to CPSC. These deaths and injuries were often related to firework misuse, CPSC reported.

“It’s imperative that consumers know the risks involved in using fireworks, so injuries and tragedies can be prevented. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch the professional displays,” said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric on their website. In addition, he said, “CPSC’s Office of Compliance and Field Operations continues to work closely with other federal agencies to prevent the sale of illegal consumer fireworks.”

To celebrate safely this year, CPSC urges people to