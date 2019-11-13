U of U’s Dream Center provides support for DACA recipients on day of SCOTUS hearing

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – DACA recipients from around the country traveled to Washington D.C. to rally for their right to work and live in the United States on the day that the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the program’s future.

But for those that stayed behind and waited anxiously for updates, staff members at the University of Utah’s Dream Center provided support and resources to help alleviate their nerves and fears.







Alonso Reyna Rivarola, a DACA recipient, beams with Utah pride as someone who’s lived here for the past 18 years and currently working on his Ph.D. in sociology.

“I was born in Peru and came to the U.S. when I was 11 years old. But I’ve grown up in Utah. Utah is home. Home is here,” he said. “I don’t really know Peru. When I think of home, I think of Salt Lake City.”

But his upbringing hasn’t always been easy. He explained that as an undocumented immigrant, he didn’t have a lot of support and guidance as he pursued higher education. After becoming a DACA recipient, he made it his life’s work to help others in his position. It led to his current position as the Program Manager for the state’s first Dream Center, located at the University of Utah.

“About nine months after the center opened, DACA was rescinded. We did not anticipate that happening. But we had to quickly adjust our programming to respond to that major event,” he said.







From academic advising to referrals to counseling services, the center provides a variety of resources for undocumented students.

“We’re talking about a case that impacts not only the recipients but communities at large. In the State of Utah, we have 10,000 people in that program. That’s 10,000 people with jobs or are in school,” he said. “Imagine this – What if your kid was in a class with a teacher who has DACA and they lost their work permit? DACA will impact everyone, not just the undocumented folks or the beneficiaries of the program.”

Reyna Rivarola said Tuesday was an emotional day for thousands of ‘Dreamers’ or DACA recipients and their allies as their future in the United States remains uncertain. For those that stayed behind in Utah and may be struggling, the staff at the U of U’s Dream Center offered their office as a safe and supportive space.

“Today, we are trying to bring people together. We are trying to create a space where people can step in, build community, and share stories,” he said.

Grappling with his own emotions as a DACA recipient, Reyna Rivarola said the communal support is what gets him through this tough time.

“I have to find the light. I have to find the hope. I have to be able to carry that message across and support my students and ensure they have the best educational opportunities that they can,” he said.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the Trump administration is required to give more than six months notice before taking actions that ‘destroy lives.’

Outside the courtroom, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration didn’t provide reasons as legally required when ending a program like DACA.

“There’s a right way and a wrong way to do things. The federal government tried to terminate the DACA program the wrong way,” said Becerra.

But the administration argued multiple reasons for rescinding the program were given and if ‘those reasons weren’t good enough, DACA itself is illegal.’

Justices Neil Gorsuch and Stephen Breyer, one a conservation and the other a liberal, said they’re struggling with how much power the courts have to review government decisions.

Meanwhile, the anxious wait for DACA recipients and their allies won’t end anytime soon. A final ruling could take until June 2020.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: