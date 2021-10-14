U of U Police invite public to leave mementos for fallen officer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah Police invite the public to stop by and leave kind mementos behind for a fallen officer.

U of U Police are calling on the public to show their respects for Sergeant Kory Newbold, who died of a medical condition while on duty on Oct. 13.

Flowers, cards, and any other mementos can be left on the patrol car that is parked outside of the Public Safety Building on campus.

Thank you for the kindness you have shown as we grieve the loss of Sgt. Newbold. Any who wish to remember him are invited to show their respects by leaving a flower, card, or other memento on the patrol vehicle parked outside the Public Safety Building. #RIP pic.twitter.com/AUlzM841sA — University of Utah Police (@UofUPolice) October 15, 2021

Sgt. Newbold was 59-years-old and had served with the U of U Police Department since 2014.

The department confirmed Sergeant Newbold’s death in a statement posted to their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, saying in part:

“Our hearts and thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”