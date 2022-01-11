U of U officials respond to bomb threat on campus, no threat found

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – University of Utah officials are investigating reports of a bomb threat that was sent early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m., a crisis center call line in California received a call alleging that a bomb was placed at the college’s Black Cultural Center.

Officers responded at 4:25 a.m. with bomb-sniffing dogs and searched the building, a press release states.

Officers were able to confirm that the building was unoccupied and no bomb was found.

Since there was no immediate threat to life, the police chief determined a “timely warning” through the campus alert system was not necessary, officials say.

The press release states that similar threats were made simultaneously against several other universities.

In a statement, U of U says:

“This threat against our Black Cultural Center comes only a week after recent bomb scares targeted eight historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country, and just a week before our country honors the memory and the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

Shortly after the incident the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, condemned the bomb threat targeting a Black cultural center on the University of Utah campus.

CAIR also condemned a racist poster at a high school in Idaho.

At Idaho’s Thunder Ridge High School, a student reportedly used a poster with racist language to ask another student to a school dance. The poster read “If I was Black I’d be picking cotton…but I’m white so I’m picking you.” On Tuesday, the superintendent of Bonneville Joint School District 93 issued a community letter condemning the incident.

The school says they will provide more information on the incident as it becomes available.

