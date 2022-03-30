SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The University of Utah’s Safety Department announced the arrest of two individuals suspected of multiple catalytic converter thefts.

For those who don’t know, catalytic converters are exhaust emission control devices that convert toxic substances like carbon into less harmful substances like carbon dioxide. According to Cars.com, catalytic converters are often stolen because the precious metals they contain are extremely expensive and have only risen in value throughout the 21st century.

As of March 30, University detectives conducted an extensive investigation of multiple cases of catalytic converter thefts on campus.

Detectives with the University Investigation Unit were able to locate two suspects who were in the process of committing another catalytic converter theft off campus grounds.

Both suspects have since been taken into custody and arrested.