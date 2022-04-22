SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah (U of U) College of Nursing is taking steps to give back to the community healthcare workers who kept citizens afloat throughout the pandemic.

For the first time, the U of U’s College of Nursing is offering COVID-19 support sessions to community healthcare workers in the state of Utah.

As noted in the University’s official press release, these sessions are offered by Caring Connections, the College of Nursing’s not-for-profit bereavement care program, through a partnership with the Utah Department of Human Services.

“The community health workers are an amazing resource for Utahns, particularly those in underrepresented communities of color,” says Kathie Supiano, Ph.D., director of Caring Connections. “They have themselves been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. It has been gratifying to encourage their good work.”

Caring Connections has worked in collaboration with Latino Behavioral Health to offer these sessions monthly in both Spanish and English, either virtually or in person to all community healthcare workers across Utah.

In addition to these groups, Caring Connections offers a COVID-19 Grief Support Group and a COVID-19 Recovery Support Group.

To register for any of these groups, please call 801-585-9522.