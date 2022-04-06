SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The leaders of campus Greek sororities and fraternities have released a letter addressing changes being made after sexual assault cases came to light earlier this year.

The reported sexual assault cases took place in Aug. 2021 and Sept. 2021. Both cases were under investigation by both campus police and Salt Lake City Police. Those cases lead to a pause in all social events for university’s fraternity and sorority houses in Feb. 2021.

The letter was co-signed by 24 different university Greek organizations saying members were “saddened, disturbed and frustrated that these acts have happened in our community.” They continue saying, “We, the FSL [Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life] and the fraternity and sorority community, acknowledge that we can do better, and learning is part of the process.”

Officials say after discussion with fraternity and sorority leaders, plans to “adjust and revisit our educational and developmental programming with campus partners throughout the remainder of this semester to make it more intentional and meaningful for fraternity and sorority members.”

Greek leaders say they plan to work with the McCluskey Center for Violence Prevention (MCVP), the Center of Student Wellness (CSW), the Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (OEO) and the Office of the Dean of Students (ODOS).

Officials say these partnerships will help further the understanding of their “roles as being the leaders, citizens and people we vowed to be when we said yes to joining our organizations.”

Representatives say they’ll be working with the community and the university on accountability plans and measures regarding future sexual assault reports.

“As we look to the future, these conversations and education must not, and will not end this semester,” the letter reads. “We are committed to continuing this education for new members as they join the community as well as frequent, ongoing education for active members, community leaders and advisors. Acts of sexual violence have no place in fraternity and sorority life at the University of Utah. We are committed to doing our part to create and maintain safe spaces for all who engage.”