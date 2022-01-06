U of U issues new COVID-19 protocols amid Omicron surge

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah has joined a long list of institutions that have taken the step to enforce new COVID-19 protocols as cases continue to push through record-breaking numbers in the Beehive state.

The new COVID-19 protocols are aimed at keeping cases manageable and keeping the campus operational. The U states in a press release that the new Omicron variant is potentially less deadly, but is more highly transmissible. The school goes on to say, “We are already seeing this reality appear as the number of confirmed cases has increased among our community – even as a fraction of people have been on campus during the winter break.”

As a way to curb the spread of Omicron, the school has three rules that they’ve asked everyone to follow on campus:

Test weekly for COVID-19, even if asymptomatic.

Get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get a booster when eligible.

If you test positive, or are unvaccinated and exposed to COVID-19, follow the 5-5-5 rule

The school has made getting tested on campus easy by providing eight self-serve locations where anyone with a U of U school ID can pick up an asymptomatic testing kit and then return it at their convenience.

The campus is also providing free vaccinations and boosters on campus.

For those who do test positive for COVID, the school requests the following:

Isolate for five days.

Test again five days after initial test.

Mask for five days when around others after the isolation period is over.

The protocols come as Utah broke its previous COVID-19 case counts records on consecutive days, reporting 8,913 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths on Thursday, January 6.