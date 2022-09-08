SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah (U of U) reportedly received a threat of violence on Thursday evening.

U of U announced that investigators are actively looking into “a possible threat of violent activity involving unlawful weapons on campus.”

Representatives say the investigation is taking place at the college’s Union Services community center.

The U of U says that “the Union Building will be closed at the end of business on Friday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m. All business operations and special events in the building have been cancelled” for that evening.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.