SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of recently, Forbes has ranked University of Utah Health (U of U Health) among the top 50 of 500 of the best employers for diversity in 2022.

According to representatives of U of U Health, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista and surveyed 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees to determine the companies that are “most dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Overall, U of U Health ranked No. 41 out of the 500 organizations that were recognized throughout the nation. This is a big jump up from No. 98, which the company placed back in 2021. Additionally, representatives of U of U Health emphasize that their organization is the only health care provider from the state of Utah to receive the designation.

“We are honored to be recognized for this important achievement and to see positive movement from last year,” says Sarah Sherer, chief human resources officer for University of Utah Health. “We are committed to listening, learning, and ensuring that we critically examine how we can continue to improve and provide equitable treatment for our colleagues, patients, and community. We recognize that we still have work in front of us and we’re striving to ensure our infrastructures and culture promote a place of belonging, acceptance, growth, opportunities, and most of all respect.”

The survey explored employees opinions on various topics including age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ+, as well as general diversity regarding the companies they work for. Factors such as diversity among company leaders, open communication of diverse company culture, and positions catered to diversify the company were taken into consideration in the survey as well.

In accordance with this achievement, U of U Health was most recently recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as one of the best places to work as an LGBTQ+ person.