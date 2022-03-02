SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah Health (U of U Health) has announced that they will be receiving staffing support from the Department of Defense.

The deployment will instate 20 highly trained military medical personnel from the U.S. Navy who will arrive in Utah on March 2 to aid U of U Health staff and patients alike.

As stated in a press release by U of U Health, the process will last 30 days, opening up hospital beds and rescheduling surgical procedures that were put on hold due to the coronavirus. The arrangement is an immediate response to replenish the staffing shortages the U of U Hospital saw as a result of the pandemic.

“While we are seeing declining numbers in COVID cases, 52 beds remain out of service because of staffing shortages,” Michael Good, M.D., CEO of the University of Utah Health told officials. “During the Omicron wave, University of Utah Hospital has deferred hundreds of surgeries and made challenging decisions around accepting transfers from outlying hospitals. Thanks to FEMA and with the help of colleagues from the Department of Defense, which will focus on treating COVID-positive patients, we can begin to address these challenges and provide needed care to all patients in Utah and throughout the Mountain West.”

The totality of the team will consist of three to four physicians, 10 to 14 nurses, two respiratory therapists, and two to three administrators who will assist with scheduling and logistics.

The deployment team will work alongside U of U Health staff members while focusing directly on patient care needs.

“Having assistance from the Department of Defense will provide the capacity for us to serve our patients with greater timeliness. We’re grateful for this support from the FEMA and the Department of Defense and the ongoing collaboration with our state leaders to help restore our operations,” Good told the Hospital.