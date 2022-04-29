SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Following a two-year hiatus, the University of Utah announced Friday that in-person commencement will take place this spring.

The U will be celebrating 8,069 graduates at the 153rd general commencement event on Thursday, May 5, at 6 p.m. in the Jon M. Huntsman Center, a press release states.

In-person college convocations also will resume in the Alumni House, Huntsman Center, Kingsbury Hall, and Union Building on May 5 and 6. Schools of Dentistry and Medicine and the Colleges of Law and Pharmacy will hold their ceremonies later in the month, the school said.

The event will also be live-streamed.

Graduation returns to in-person after two years of virtual pomp and circumstance necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.