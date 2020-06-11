Tying The Knot: couple takes the plunge with cliffhanger wedding

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Calfornia couple decided to take their adventurous love to a new level when they held their nuptials while hanging from a cliff at Turtle Rock in St. George.

Seth Bowles and Krystalee Krey were planning on getting married in June but knew they would be unable to complete their big family plans due to all the restrictions from COVID-19.

Krystalee said they choose Utah because it was the only place they could find where we could get a license online so they got creative and made “epic” plans to have their wedding while cliff-hanging.

The couple had no problem finding friends willing to help. One of her best friends made the drive down from Salt Lake City on two days noticed so he could marry them, their friend that took their engagement pics on Mt. Kilimanjaro drove from Tahoe to help with the ropes, Krystalee’s best friend, who is 8-months pregnant flew over last minute, their firefighter friend came down to shoot the video and another friend who lives in St. George offered herself and her daughters to do the brides hair and make-up.











Mt. Kilimanjaro propsal

Krystalee said they both love adventures and their path to wedded bliss definitely has been filled with unexpected turns.

The two are originally from the farmlands of Eastern Oregon but Krystalee ended up in Hawaii teaching surf lessons and working as a “skin cancer ninja” (Dermatologist PA) for 13 years.

The couple’s love story began two years ago when Krystalee said she semi-moved to California and met Seth (who she calls Sethsquatch) while hiking on the ocean cliffsides in Ranchos Paulos Verdes.

They were both surprised to find out they had grown up in the same area in Oregon and Seth even remembered Krystalee’s sister Misty from their days of running in track back in high school.

Krystalee first told Seth she loved him after he was held at gunpoint while the two of them were helping Syrian refugees on the Turkey/Syrian border during a rogue humanitarian group. Seth proposed to Krystalee while the two of them were on the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro, just one month she broke her arm rappelling down a waterfall.

Krystalee mustered up the courage to overcome her newfound fears in order to make it through the next adventurous chapter in their life. You can watch their wedding video below (courtesy: Rudy Cruz).