Two-vehicle crash blocks SLC roads, police warn of dangerous driving

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City on Monday.

Salt Lake City Police say the crash happened at 600 South 200 West. There are no reported injuries at this time.

Traffic going southbound on 200 West at 600 South was blocked as crews cleared the accident scene. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

Police say the roadway is now open. While attending to the scene, officers observed a second crash involving two vehicles in a fender-bender incident.

“This is why you should always stay alert while on the road,” SLCPD advises.

With an uptick in crashes due to slick, icy roads this month, the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) released a sobering statistic reporting over 10,000 DUI arrests have been made this year alone and over 1,900 crashes involved a DUI-impaired driver.

During the recent snowstorms, UHP assisted around 518 vehicles that slid off the roadway or needed assistance while commuting along icy roads.

“We will be out in full force this holiday season to help prevent tragedies on Utah’s roadways,” says UHP.