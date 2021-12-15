Two Utah officers struck on I-15 during multi-vehicle collision

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two officers were struck by a car in a multi-vehicle crash along I-15 on Wednesday.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) confirms the victims are Weber State University officers and they were on duty at the time of the crash.

UHP says the incident happened when the officers pulled over to help out with a crash that was blocking the HOV lane near 700 South.

As the officers exited their vehicle to check on the crash, an oncoming car swerved to avoid the police car, but the swerve causes it to hit the parked crash vehicle instead. That impact not only strikes the officers, but causes the parked vehicle to spin out and hit a third unrelated vehicle along the highway.

Authorities say one officer sustained serious injuries, but is now in much better condition. The second officer sustained minor injuries, officials say.

All lanes in the area are closed at this time while officials clear the crash scene.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.