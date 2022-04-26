CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop led to a discovery of fentanyl pills.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the incident happened on April 19 along I-15 in Cedar City around 9:58 p.m.

Authorities have arrested two suspects — Joshua Leo Marlow, 20, and Juan Daniel Valencia, 27.

Troopers first spotted the two men driving along the northbound lanes of I-15 near milepost 59. UHP noticed the suspects’ vehicle brake lights appeared “significantly dimmer than other passing vehicles,” indicating a modification of some type.

When driving closer, troopers noticed the rear brake lights were covered in window tint, stripping the lights of its reflective property.

When authorities pulled the two men over, they noted the suspects took a “significant time to yield,” eventually pulling over in a gas station parking lot.

While approaching the vehicles, UHP spotted the backseat passenger, Valencia, was not wearing a seatbelt and was positioning his hands to conceal that fact. The driver, Marlow, told UHP he did not have his driver’s license with him at the time.

During the traffic stop, authorities became suspicious of additional criminal activity and a police dog was called to perform a search. The dog indicated the presence of an illegal substance somewhere inside the car.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities discovered a bounty of illicit substances. While searching inside the car’s center console air vent, a bag of suspected Fentanyl pills were found. Authorities say the bag weighed around .25 pounds and contained approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills.

Marlow was arrested on five charges including driving on a suspended/revoked license, possession and intention to distribute a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and more.

Valencia was arrested on four charges including failure to wear a seatbelt properly, possession and intention to distribute a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and more.

Arresting documents say both suspects were currently on probation for previous offenses and had outstanding warrants for their arrest at the time.

Both suspects are currently booked at the Iron County Jail.