SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued two stranded hikers over the weekend in a double rescue incident.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR) says the first hiker was stranded near Enniss Peak in Draper on Saturday.

The solo hiker had left Orson Smith Trail around 7 a.m. with the goal of summiting Enniss Peak through the Cherry Canyon Logging Trail. Rescue crews say the trail is an advanced one with over 4,000 vertical feet gained throughout the hike.

Officials say the hiker reached the summit, but got lost during the descent and became extremely cold after navigating through “deep snow fields.”

(Courtesy of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)

Two rescue teams were deployed — one team to the Cherry Canyon Trail and the other team via Jacobs Ladder Trail.

As the teams were descending the mountain, rescue teams received another call around 8:30 p.m. regarding a second solo hiker who needed help after ascending Desolation Trail in Millcreek Canyon, but ran out of daylight to navigate safely down.

Officials say the hiker was not prepared for snow travel and did not bring a headlamp. Another team was deployed to bring the second hiker supplies. All rescue teams and stranded hikers were safely off the mountain by 11:30 p.m.

Experts say “shoulder season” is in full swing right now, which refers to the season where it’s too cold to hike and still snowy enough to ski.

“Please remember to pack accordingly, bring the 10 essentials, and plan to be moving across variable terrain when in the backcountry (snow, ice, mud, etc),” says SLCOSAR.