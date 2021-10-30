Two teens in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE (ABC4)- Two teenagers are in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Taylorsville near 2700 West and 6200 South.

Four teenagers total were crossing at 2700 West and Matterhorn Drive, which is 6385 South. Two of them were struck by a vehicle going southbound on 2700 West. The exact age of the teenagers is unknown but it is believed they were around 13-14 years old.

Taylorsville Police Chief Brady Cottam says the accident happened sometime around 7 p.m.

Out of the two teenagers who are in the hospital, one is in critical condition and the other one is in extreme critical condition. Cottam did not know which hospital the teenagers were at or how they were transported. He did say a third teenager possibly had minor injuries. There was no word yet on the fourth teenager. Their families have been notified.

The crossing at Matterhorn Drive does not have any blinking lights but there are crossing flags. Cottam says there were indications that they may possibly have been using the flags. If they were using the crosswalk, Cottam says the teens had the right-of-way. An inquiry was made as to how well lit was the crosswalk at the time of the accident.

“It’s not extremely well lit but it’s definitely not pitch dark either,” Cottam said.

The driver of the vehicle is an adult male who had a female passenger and a child with him. They were driving a sedan. They were not injured to Cottam’s knowledge but he did say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. It is not known at this time if alcohol or drugs were involved. The driver along with the passengers in his vehicle have not been identified.

The investigation is still ongoing. Major accident teams are still on the scene. West Jordan Police and Unified Police were working with Taylorsville Police to investigate the accident. They will be investigating the scene for the next few days to piece together what happened. Cottam said that special care should be taken given that it is Halloween and that it is dark outside.

“This is a night where we as adults really need to slow down,” Cottam, although he did not say that speed was necessarily a factor in the accident.