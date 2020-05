SALINA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two teenagers from Gunninson were caught in a rockslide

It happened on Sunday just northeast of Salina in Sevier County.

Authorities say one of them got caught in their vehicle and had to cut it open to get him out.

The driver was flown to the hospital and the passenger was taken in an ambulance to the hospital.

Both are expected to be okay.

The road is temporarily closed while crews asses the damage and clear the rest of the rockslide.