Driver arrested for DUI after hitting two teenagers in Hurricane with his truck

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested Tuesday morning after he hit two teens with his pickup truck in Hurricane.

Around 9:54 a.m., police responded to reports of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. Officials say two high school-aged girls were hit in a crosswalk by a pickup truck.

The two teens were crossing State Street at 300 West.

One teen was transported to St. George Regional Hospital in serious condition. The other teen sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The driver was arrested on two counts of felony DUI, failing to yield to a pedestrian causing injury, revoked driver license, and a window tint violation.

Police say the driver’s pickup truck was impounded at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.