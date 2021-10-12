Two teenagers charged with allegedly killing 14 kangaroos

(ABC4) – Two teenage boys have been charged early Tuesday morning with ‘allegedly deliberately killing 14 kangaroos in North South Wales, Australia.

Police say they were called to the Long Beach area on 7 a.m. on Saturday after it was reported that a number of kangaroos had been killed.

Officers arrived on scene to find five adult kangaroos and one joey dead (a joey is a baby kangaroo). Moments later, someone notified police of seven more kangaroos and one more joey that had been found dead in the Maloney’s beach area according to a police statement.

After some investigating and seeking help from the public, police arrested two 17-year-old boys at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The teenagers were issued a Court Attendance Notice for recklessly beating and killing animals.

The pair is due to appear at a children’s court on Nov. 22.

An injured Joey was the lone survivor and was taken into care by the Australian Wildlife Rescue Organization. Authorities named her ‘Hope.’