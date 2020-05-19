Two taken to the hospital after Ogden stabbing

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — An adult male and adult female were transported to the hospital after being stabbed on Monday around 5:13 p.m., according to Lieutenant J. Dickson from the Ogden City Police Department.

The incident occurred on the 2200 block on Jefferson Avenue. Police responded to the scene. The male received injuries to his hand, and the female received injuries to the abdomen. Both are expected to recover, Lt. Dickson said.

According to Lt. Dickson, the stabbing suspect has been identified as Anthony Stephens, who was arrested on a charge of felony riot.

Detectives at the Ogden Police Major Crimes Division are investigating the case.

