PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for two female thieves who made away with over $2,000 worth of designer handbags in Park City.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at the Coach Outlet Factory Store located at 6699 N Landmark Dr. in Park City on Tuesday.

Deputies say the two suspects pilfered the merchandise without anyone noticing at the time.

When store employees caught on to the thievery, they spotted the two suspects driving away in a blue-colored Honda Fit hatchback vehicle.

Authorities say the license plate partially includes “N21.”

The two female suspects currently remain at large.

Authorities are still investigating the incident at this time.