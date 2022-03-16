WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects have been arrested in the murder case of a West Valley man found stabbed along Bangerter Highway.

West Jordan Police detectives have identified the suspects as Raul James Cortez, 30, and Mario Alberto Carreto-Morales, 24.

The victim, Cesar Adan Martinez, 37, was found dead with multiple stab wounds along Bangerter Highway near 8000 South on Feb. 26.

Police say they successfully tracked down the suspects through numerous tips from the public. Authorities determined both men were present with Martinez on the night of his murder.

Through investigating, authorities discovered Martinez was riding the passenger seat of his car along with the two suspects. One of the suspects admitted they wanted to rob Martinez during the ride home.

At one point, an argument ensued and the suspect in the backseat stabbed Martinez multiple times.

When Martinez tried opening the car door, the suspect who had stabbed him pushed his body out of the vehicle.

The suspect who was driving admitted to dumping Martinez’s truck in Salt Lake City after the incident.

“Through our partnerships with the media and cooperation with the public, our detectives received numerous tips and were able to quickly identify two suspects,” said Officer Samuel Winkler, West Jordan Police Department. “Coupled with countless hours of excellent police work and the assistance of our law enforcement partners, our Detectives were able to arrest those we believe are responsible in the death of Cesar Adan Martinez allowing Mr. Martinez’s family to have the closure needed.”

Detectives with the West Jordan Police Department along with the United States Marshall Service, State of Utah Crime Lab, and the Park City Police Department were involved in this case.