WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects were arrested after shots were fired at a motel in West Valley City on Tuesday night.

West Valley City Police say a 23-year-old man and a juvenile are now in custody. The suspects’ identities have not been released at this time.

Officers first responded to reports of shots fired at a Comfort Inn around 7:07 p.m.

Eyewitnesses told police they saw a man holding a gun while he was chasing another man. They say at least one gunshot was fired at the time.

When police arrived at the scene, they were able to stop the suspects from fleeing the scene and placed them under arrest.

Although shots were fired, police say no one was injured during the incident.

The 23-year-old suspect is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail and the juvenile suspect has been transported to a juvenile detention facility.