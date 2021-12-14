Two students face charges for threats against Box Elder County schools

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two students will face criminal charges for threats that forced Box Elder County schools to move to online learning on Monday.

The Tremonton Garland Police Department says search warrants were served and many interviews were conducted to ensure student safety.

“It has been determined that the threats that were made were attempts at being funny, which were not funny,” police say.

As an extra precaution, bomb-sniffing dogs were deployed onto campus, but no explosives were found. The incident first happened on Sunday when school officials received three separate threats against Bear Middle School and Bear High School.

The threats were enough to move classes for Bear River Middle School, Bear River High School, schools in the north end of the district, and all elementary schools to online learning.

After identifying the suspects behind the threats, schools will resume regular classes on Tuesday, with additional safety measures put in place. Police will be providing extra security in the area as they continue investigating the situation.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding shown by the community and schools as we have investigated multiple threats of violence towards schools in the Tremonton-Garland area,” police say. “Keeping our schools safe is one of our highest priorities.”