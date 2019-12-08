Two snowmobilers rescued after being caught in avalanche

IDAHO STATE LINE (ABC4 News) – Two snowmobilers were caught and carried in an avalanche Saturday afternoon.

The close call according to the Utah Avalanche Center’s Logan office happened just north of the Idaho State line.

Officials say one person was partially buried and the other depo=loyed heir airbag and ended up on top.

Courtesy: UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER

Officials are advising the public to be careful as Sunday’s storm will cause areas of considerable danger on some upper slopes.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: