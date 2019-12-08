Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Two snowmobilers rescued after being caught in avalanche

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER

IDAHO STATE LINE (ABC4 News) – Two snowmobilers were caught and carried in an avalanche Saturday afternoon.

The close call according to the Utah Avalanche Center’s Logan office happened just north of the Idaho State line.

Officials say one person was partially buried and the other depo=loyed heir airbag and ended up on top.

Courtesy: UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER

Officials are advising the public to be careful as Sunday’s storm will cause areas of considerable danger on some upper slopes.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Ed Smart attends encircle summit kick-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ed Smart attends encircle summit kick-off"

Snowball Express

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowball Express"

Breaking down the race for governor with Jason Perry of the Hinckley Institute of Politics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breaking down the race for governor with Jason Perry of the Hinckley Institute of Politics"

Sarasota deputy shoots, kills armed man on top of screaming wife

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota deputy shoots, kills armed man on top of screaming wife"
More Video News

Don't Miss