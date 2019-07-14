Two people shot outside West Valley City home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds after an altercation outside of a West Valley City home early this morning.

West Valley City Police Public Information Officer Roxeanne Vainuku told ABC4 News witnesses reported seeing two separate vehicles arrive at the home on 5625 West and 4360 South just after midnight and began confronting the residents inside. Vainuku says, “During the altercation, multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicles striking two victims multiple times.”

A 19-year-old was shot in the neck, upper chest area and abdomen and was taken by personal vehicle to the hospital. A second shooting victim who is 17-years-old suffered three gunshots to the legs. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Detectives from the West Valley City Police Department are on scene investigating the shooting as well as executing a search warrant to go inside the home.