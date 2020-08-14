Two people injured after apartment fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews responded to a fire at 4-unit multi-family apartment home complex that caused minor injuries to two people.

The complex reportedly has two separate buildings, each containing 4 apartments. The buildings are connected by a breezeway , according to fire officials.

Bystanders reported to have seen flames coming from the roof of the structure at 8:50 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene they found smoke and fire coming from the structure but crews say they were able to find where the fire was coming from.

Fire officials say additional crews searched the adjacent apartments to ensure all the occupants of the building had safetly exited the structure.

The fire was reportedly contained to the apartment of origin and the damage is estimated at $100,000 at this time.

The cause of teh fire is still under investigation.