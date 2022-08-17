Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were found dead after a shooting in Taylorsville on Wednesday morning.

Taylorsville Police say the two victims are a man and a woman who are both in their 30s. They were both found with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

Police responded to calls of shots fired near 4700 South 3600 West around 5 a.m. early Wednesday morning. When they arrived, the woman’s body was discovered first and the man’s body shortly after.

Police are still working to determine the relationship between the two victims and the events leading up to the fatal shooting.

Drivers headed to the area are asked to avoid nearby roads as authorities investigate the incident.

