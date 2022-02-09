WATCH: Two Ogden teens rescued after falling through iced-over pond

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Weber County Police responded to a dispatch call at 11:58 a.m. on Feb. 9 concerning two teenage boys who had fallen through a frozen pond.

The two boys were ages 17 and 19.

When law enforcement arrived on scene at the area of 650 W. 20th Street, they found one of the boys had been able to escape the ice, while the other was still caught beneath the ice.

When two officers attempted to rescue the boy who was trapped, they additionally fell through.

Weber County Deputies were called to the scene for assistance but ended up in the frozen water as well.

After tremendous effort and a few failed attempts, officers successfully rescued the boy.

None of the officers or individuals involved in the rescue sustained injuries as a result.

The Ogden Police Department has since spoken out on the incident, reminding citizens of the integrity of thin ice and to be cautious around water where ice is present.