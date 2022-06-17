UTAH (ABC4) – Two new wildfires have been ignited in Salt Lake County and Tooele County on Friday afternoon.

Utah Fire Info says the “Barney Wash Fire” is currently burning near the Copperton Mine in Salt Lake County. Fire crews say the blaze has burned around 40 acres so far.

Fire crews have constructed a dozer line to help firefighting efforts at this time.

A spokesperson with the Rio Tinto Kennecott confirms the brush fires broke out near the operations Friday.

There are no threats to people and the cause of the wildfire remains unknown.

The second fire, named the “Lakeshore Fire,” is burning in Tooele County near mile marker 100 along I-80. The fire has currently burned around 30-40 acres so far.

Authorities say the fire was also caused by gusty winds and is currently threatening powerlines.

As a High Wind Warning remains in effect throughout the state, officials are asking residents to be careful when recreating outdoors to prevent causing a wildfire.

Governor Cox also issued a statement in response to the fire danger in Utah asking residents to take “extra precautions” this weekend. Gov. Cox also reminded residents to check their chains, target shooting, fires, and cigarettes amid the fire starts.