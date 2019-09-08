Two new wildfire blaze in Arizona

FREDONIA, Arizona (ABC4 News) – Two new wildfires started on in Arizona Saturday.

Multiple agencies responded immediately to the fires on the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest, according to officials.

The first fire which fire official are calling the Le Fevre Fire is located about 15 miles southeast of Fredonia off Highway 89A near the Le Fevre Overlook.

Fire officials say it was caused by a motor vehicle accident. They added that due to hot, dry and windy conditions the fire grew to about 20 acres in the pinyon, juniper, and brush.

The fire’s spread has been stopped and fire officials say it is 80% contained due to the potential for spot fires with another day of gusty southwest winds predicted.

Highway 89A will be open to motorists but may be restricted to one lane to allow fire crews to utilize equipment and personnel to secure the fire.

Visitors traveling in the area are advised to use caution and be aware that fire crews and equipment may be working near the road.

The second fire named the Cougar Fire happened near Cougar Lake about 6 miles northwest of Demotte Campground.

The fire was contained at one acre and was caused by lightning from a recent thunderstorm, according to fire officials.

