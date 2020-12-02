Two more Davis School District schools move to online learning due to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Bluff Ridge Elementary and West Point Elementary have announced that they will be temporarily moving to online learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks at the schools.

Bluff Ridge Elementary and West Point Elementary will enter a “soft closure” on Thursday, Dec. 3, and will return to in-person classes on Thursday, Dec. 17.

No classes will be held at the schools on Dec. 3 to give teachers extra time to prepare for the transition to online learning, a spokesman from the Davis School District said.

Clearfield High School and Farmington Junior High School are the only two other schools in the Davis School District who are currently in a “soft closure” due to COVID-19. Those 2 schools are expected to return to in-person classes on Dec. 7.

MORE NEWS:

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots