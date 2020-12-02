Two more Davis School District schools move to online learning due to COVID-19

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Bluff Ridge Elementary and West Point Elementary have announced that they will be temporarily moving to online learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks at the schools.

Bluff Ridge Elementary and West Point Elementary will enter a “soft closure” on Thursday, Dec. 3, and will return to in-person classes on Thursday, Dec. 17.

No classes will be held at the schools on Dec. 3 to give teachers extra time to prepare for the transition to online learning, a spokesman from the Davis School District said.

Clearfield High School and Farmington Junior High School are the only two other schools in the Davis School District who are currently in a “soft closure” due to COVID-19. Those 2 schools are expected to return to in-person classes on Dec. 7.

MORE NEWS: