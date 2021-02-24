Two meteors to fly by earth, one named after the God of Chaos, Apophis

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Space can be an exciting and daring place. Such has been the case with the Perseverance mission to Mars, where a rover the size of a small car just landed on an alien planet, complete with Utah tech on board.

But space can also be full of dangerous things, like asteroids. And two are expected to fly past Earth in the coming weeks.

First, asteroid 1999 RM 45 is getting ready to whiz by our planet on March 2nd. The space rock, estimated to be the size of the Empire State Building, should pass by at approximately 1.8 million miles out.

Then on March 5th, another asteroid is expected to pass Earth from a bit of a further distance. Apophis will pass by 10 million miles away. This asteroid has caught the imaginations of many because even though there is no risk to Earth at this distance, it’s the next one that has people thinking twice.

In 2029, Apophis will again pass very close to Earth- within 20,000 miles, close enough to be visible from Earth.

The chances of these asteroids hitting earth are actually very small. So why do scientists watch the asteroids that get close to Earth?

Asteroids and meteors can cause extinction-level events at their very worst. One asteroid smacking into the earth is supposed to have caused the extinction of the dinosaurs.

Chelyabinsk meteor

Back in 2013, a meteor as big as a house, known as the Chelyabinsk meteor, flew into the atmosphere and exploded in Russia. Shattering glass and the shockwave from the explosion injured 1200 people.

The meteor exploded with an estimated 26 to 33 times the force of the atomic bomb at Hiroshima.

Over 100 years ago, another explosion in Russia, the Tunguska event, flattened trees and is thought to have been caused by a meteor about 300 meters in size. This explosion was also made famous by being used in comedic fashion in the movie Ghostbusters.

Tunguska Event in 1908 Courtesy CYD

Scientists monitor as many asteroids as they can for both safety reasons and future possible landings on the asteroids.

What is the closest an asteroid has come that we know of without hitting us? According to NASA, on August 16, 2020, an asteroid about the size of an SUV flew within 1,830 miles of the earth, passing over the Indian Ocean.

Do we need to worry about 1999 RM 45 on it’s next pass? Probably not. Tthe next time it flies by, it is predicted to be further away.