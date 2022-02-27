KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – On the morning of Feb. 27 at 12:40 a.m. a single-vehicle rollover crash occurred at mile 10 on SR-89 in Kane County.

The vehicle was a Jeep Compass occupied by two men who were traveling westbound from Big Water towards Church Wells.

Neither of the men was restrained and both were ejected from the vehicle as a result. Both victims sustained life-threatening injuries and have since been pronounced deceased.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by Utah Highway Patrol.