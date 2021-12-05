Two men hospitalized following food truck explosion in Northern Utah

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A Northern Utah food truck is having a rough year. The “World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck” reported an explosion on Saturday night.

News of the explosion was posted on its Facebook page. The owners were asking for prayers and thanked their customers for their care and support. The food truck serves Filipino and Asian Fusion dishes.

The cause of the explosion was due to a fryer malfunction. At the time of the explosion, the truck was located in the Ogden area.

According to their post, three people were in the food truck at the time of the explosion. Two people were injured — a father and son who own the truck. The third person was able to safely escape the explosion. The father and son suffered burns from the explosion and were taken to a local hospital for injury treatment.

Earlier this year, the same food truck was vandalized in a racially-motivated attack. The truck was covered in graffiti that included racial slurs.

The victims’ are currently recovering from their injuries, but their exact conditions are not known at this time. Future planned events and stops for the food truck will be rescheduled as the owners are recovering.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.