Two men charged for severely beating, kidnapping Tooele man over alleged stolen firearm

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two Tooele County men are facing serious felony charges after police said they assaulted and kidnapped a man over an alleged stolen firearm.

Dalton Romero and Jason Gleed both face charges of first-degree aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary and second-degree felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Romero (Left) Gleed (Right)

Police said a witness told police Romero and Gleed entered a man’s home near 550 West Vine Street through a window last Wednesday and began assaulting him over an alleged stolen firearm.

The two men then took the victim from his home. Shortly after, Tooele City Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle the three men were in. (Documents do not indicate if the traffic stop was a result of a call to police).

The officer noticed a baseball bat sitting next to Romero along with a bedsheet across the lap of another man in the car.

The man with the bedsheet had a severe laceration to his head that went all the way to his skull so the officer had him transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Romero and Gleed would not give officers any information about how the man received his injuries.

Tooele City detectives said they talked to a woman at the residence who said she was not home at the time, but when she arrived the victim was gone, and the home was covered in blood. She stated she did not call the police out of fear of her, and the victim’s life.

Officials said during a search of the victim’s home, blood was located in the kitchen, bedroom, hallway, and the front door towards the street. Shoe prints with blood were found on the window sill, hallway floor, and kitchen floor. A bed sheet with blood spatter was found in a bedroom.

During a search of a home where Gleed lives, officers said they found a silver bat with blood on it along with methamphetamine, marijuana, and several items of drug paraphernalia in his bedroom.

They also found blood all over Romero’s vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Tooele County Jail.