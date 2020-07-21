Two men charged for setting fire to car outside Orem bar

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two men in Utah County have are facing felony arson charges after police said they set fire to a car outside a bar in Orem.

According to charging documents, Jacob Aston, 28, and Esau Jared Moreno-Cordova, 25 both face second-degree felony arson for an incident outside “The Hitching Post Bar and Grill,” located at 30 North Geneva Road on July 10.

When officers arrived, they found a red Chevrolet Impala had been set on fire with several windows broken out.

Surveillance footage from the bar captured a white Cadillac STS, later identified as belonging to Aston, pull into the parking lot. The driver then got out of the car and put a rag in the gas tank and lit it on fire.

During interviews with police, Aston said Moreno-Cordova put him up to it after both of the men had recently been in disagreements with the owner of the car.

Moreno-Cordova stayed in the car while Aston vandalized the vehicle. Moreno-Cordova also admitted to police he helped fill the gas can, proved the lighter for the fire, and acted as a lookout.

The vehicle was a total loss and the damage was valued at $5500.00.