Two men arrested in Summit County after attempting to hide from police under a horse trailer

SILVER CREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Two men are have been arrested after police found over five pounds of methamphetamine and over a quarter pound of cocaine in their car on Monday.

Police had initially stopped a car on I-80 in Summit County for moving violations. A K-9 sniff indicated to officers that there were narcotics in the car.

As police searched the vehicle, the driver of the car gave police a fake name and attempted to flee the scene on foot. According to arrest documents, it took officers about an hour and 40 minutes to find the assailant in Silver Creek, who was hiding under a resident’s horse trailer.

When police found the man, he was suffering from hypothermia and possibly had ingested two unknown objects suspected to be narcotics. It was later discovered that the driver of the car had an extraditable warrant out of Kansas for cocaine charges.

When Police searched the vehicle they found over 5 pounds of methamphetamine and over a quarter pound of cocaine hidden in a duffel bag in the trunk of the car.

Both men denied having any knowledge of the legal contraband and were both booked into Summit County Jail.

The driver, a 35-year-old California man, was charged with giving false info to a police officer, tampering with evidence, and evading. The passenger, a 48-year-old who was the driver’s brother, as well as the registered owner of the vehicle, was booked on possession to distribute.

A search of the driver’s wallet also revealed a fake social security card with another person’s name.

The driver was then evaluated at Salt Lake Hospital for his injuries.