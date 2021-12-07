Two men arrested after allegedly forcing man at gunpoint to withdraw money from ATM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been arrested Sunday after they allegedly forced a man at gunpoint to withdraw money from two ATMs in Cedar City.

Avery Holyelkface, 35, and Stewart Lanza, 53, were arrested after they kicked in the door of the hotel that the victim was staying at and took him to two different convenience stores to withdraw money.

The suspects first took the victim to a Maverick, forcing him to withdraw money. The victim was then taken to the Love’s station in another attempt to get money out of the ATM. The suspects also took the victim’s phone. After the incident, the victim was left at the Love’s station where he met with officers, according to a probable cause statement.

During the investigation, police confirmed that the room the victim was staying in did have signs of forced entry. Officers were also able to find the suspect’s address.

When officers arrived at the address, Lanza was initially arrested on a warrant and told officers that he was at the Love’s station with Holyelkface on the night of the incident, documents show.

Upon further questioning, Holyelkface admitted that he owned the gun and told officers that it was located inside the home. Officers found the cellphone that belonged to the victim during the search and the gun used in the robbery inside of a refrigerator.

Holyelkface also told police that he went to confront the victim about money that was owed to a friend of Holyelkface’s and he admitted to driving the victim to Maverik and the Love’s station to get the money, according to a probable cause statement

Holyelkface, 35, and Lanza, 53, were both arrested for aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary of a dwelling, and theft. Holyelkface also faces an additional charge of aggravated robbery with the use of a weapon.

The two were later booked into Iron County Jail.