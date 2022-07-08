LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been killed after a fatal crash shut down lanes in Lehi late Thursday night.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the victims are a 47-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman. Their identities have not been released at this time.

UHP says the fatal crash happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 near milepost 284 around 10:57 p.m.

According to authorities, for some unknown reason, a Honda Pilot SUV had stopped on the freeway. An oncoming passenger car tried swerving to avoid the SUV but failed to and struck the SUV at freeway speeds.

The collision left two people in critical condition — the SUV driver and a passenger inside the other vehicle.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries. The passenger car driver was in fair condition.

UHP says it was reported the Honda SUV did not have lights on at the time, but they’re still investigating that detail.

Northbound lanes near exit 284 were closed to traffic for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

UHP says they’re still working to identify the SUV driver who is believed to be an Arizona resident.