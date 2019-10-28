Live Now
Watch 4pm News Live Now

Two killed in crash on I-70 near Green River

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

GREEN RIVER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man and a woman were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Green River Sunday.

Utah Highway Patrol said a Ford Excursion was traveling west in the number one lane about four miles west of Green River when the SUV left its lane and traveled onto the median’s shoulder.

Troopers said the driver then overcorrected and brought the SUV back onto and across both westbound lanes to the shoulder before it left the roadway again.

The vehicle overturned at least one complete time and came to final rest–upright facing south.

 “There were two adult occupants, a man and woman, in the vehicle and neither were restrained,” said UHP in a news release Monday afternoon.

  • Photo: Utah Highway Patrol
  • Photo: Utah Highway Patrol
  • Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

Troopers said both the driver and passenger were ejected from the SUV during the crash.

The woman Starla J. Leal, 38, of Huntington Beach, Calif. died at the scene. The man, Trevor J. Manning, 29, also of Huntington Beach, died of his injuries at an area hospital.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Sinkhole swallows bus on Pittsburgh street

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sinkhole swallows bus on Pittsburgh street"

Going Agg Episode 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Going Agg Episode 4"

NASA shares old pic of flaming sun looking like jack-o'-lantern

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASA shares old pic of flaming sun looking like jack-o'-lantern"

3-year-old birthday party turns into community event

Thumbnail for the video titled "3-year-old birthday party turns into community event"

No-show at 3-year-old's birthday party turns into large community event

Thumbnail for the video titled "No-show at 3-year-old's birthday party turns into large community event"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories