Two killed in crash on I-70 near Green River

GREEN RIVER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man and a woman were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Green River Sunday.

Utah Highway Patrol said a Ford Excursion was traveling west in the number one lane about four miles west of Green River when the SUV left its lane and traveled onto the median’s shoulder.

Troopers said the driver then overcorrected and brought the SUV back onto and across both westbound lanes to the shoulder before it left the roadway again.

The vehicle overturned at least one complete time and came to final rest–upright facing south.

“There were two adult occupants, a man and woman, in the vehicle and neither were restrained,” said UHP in a news release Monday afternoon.

Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

Troopers said both the driver and passenger were ejected from the SUV during the crash.

The woman Starla J. Leal, 38, of Huntington Beach, Calif. died at the scene. The man, Trevor J. Manning, 29, also of Huntington Beach, died of his injuries at an area hospital.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: