Two injured from bad crash on SR-201 in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Two people were injured early Saturday morning after a police chase ends in a crash.

West Valley City Police say they saw a suspect vehicle from a hit and run and tried to perform a traffic stop, but the car took off and that’s when the chase started.

Police called off the chase around 3500 South and 6800 West but were continuing to look for the car.

Then, the car hit another car at the intersection of SR-201 at 7200 West.

Police say the man driving the car that they were chasing was ejected from the car but was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He is now being taken to jail for numerous charges.

The woman driver of the car that was hit was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

