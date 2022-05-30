UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a DUI crash that left two people seriously injured in Eagle Mountain on Sunday.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has arrested the suspect Austin Miller, 21.

Deputies say the crash happened along Ranches Parkway just before 8 p.m.

The suspect, Miller, was allegedly driving over 60 mph at the time of the crash. Authorities shared images of the crash, showing his vehicle colliding with a tree, completely totaling the engine area.

Both the driver and an unidentified passenger suffered serious injuries after the collision.

Miller was cited on charges of driving under the influence (DUI), possession of marijuana and multiple traffic-related charges.