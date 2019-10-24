Two homes damaged after multiple fires start in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two homes in Hurricane were damaged by a fire late Wednesday night after multiple fires were reported near the Lava Bluff subdivision.

According to Hurricane Valley Fire, they received five consecutive active fire calls over a seven-minute period at about 9:30 p.m. The first was for a transformer fire near 3700 West State Street.

A second and third calls were for two structure fires at the Lava Bluff subdivision at 3820 West State Street.

A fourth call came in from the Purgatory Correctional Facility as fire officials say they could smell smoke in one of the wings and the fifth call reported a brush fire burning near 4390 Wests State Street.

When crews arrived they found downed power lines and a brush fire burning near 3700 West, two homes actively burning in the Lava Bluff subdivision, and a rapidly moving brush fire at 4390 West State.

Crews were able to contain and extinguish both brush fires and the home fires were brought under control but not before they received extensive damage.

The smell of smoke at the Purgatory Correctional Facility was attributed to the other fires.

The cause of the fires and the amount of damage to the homes is still being investigated.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the families displaced by the fires. No one was injured by the fires.

Multiple agencies helped with the response to the fire, including Hurricane Valley Fire, Hildale City Fire, Washington City Fire, and St. George City Fire.

