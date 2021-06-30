Two heroes jumped into action to save a drowning man

In a split second, a beautiful day at the lake can turn into tragedy. this past weekend, that happened to Ty Armstrong and Naomi Kehl. They jumped into action to save a drowning man. They came by with Matt Hughley, the EMT who arrived on the scene to share their experience.

Use these Swim Safety tips to ensure you and your family are safe when swimming:

-The 25:10 rule

-Ensure a 1:3 swimmer to non-swimmer ratio

-Get CPR certified

-Invest in swim lessons

-Use coast-guard approved flotation devices